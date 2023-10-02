France braces for more record-breaking hot weather on Monday

Advertisement

Heat records were broken across France on Sunday, according to France's national weather forecaster, Météo France, and more are expected to be broke on Monday as the country contends with exceptionally warm weather for the start of October.

Temperatures ranging from 32C to 34C are expected in much of the centre and south-west of the country, while parts of southern France, namely in Béarn in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques département, could see the mercury rise up to 36C.

North-western France is forecast to remain cooler than the rest of the country, with maximum temperatures expected around 25C.

The majority of the country is expected to see temperatures at least 7C above seasonal norms, with central France looking at a difference of 12C to 14C in predicted temperatures for Monday versus seasonal averages.

How long will the heat last?

Forecasters expect temperatures to drop down on Tuesday, as a cool air mass moves in from the Atlantic.

🌡️ Changement brutal de masse d'air entre lundi soir et mardi soir sur la France. L'air #saharien amené par le vent du sud sera balayé par l'arrivée d'un vent d'ouest à nord-ouest frais d'origine #océanique. pic.twitter.com/lM7j9LeQC2 — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) October 1, 2023

Later in the week, temperatures are expected to begin warming up again.

The hot Monday came after a particularly warm weekend, where some highs across the country were 10C above averages expected for this time of year, according to Météo France cited by Le Parisien, who had predicted that a 'dome of heat' would settle over France on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, Météo France found that a 'string of records' were broken for hottest temperatures recorded on October 1st. Aix-en-Provence reached a record high (for the month of October) of 31C, while Poitiers reached 31.2C, Bordeaux recorded 32.5C and Toulouse recorded 33C.

The warm temperatures also come after France's hottest September ever recorded, which saw an average countrywide temperature 21.5C.

