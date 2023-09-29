What are the rules for electric bikes in France?

Advertisement

There’s no doubt that cycling is a great and environmentally friendly way to get around towns and cities across France, especially with the proliferation of dedicated cycle lanes following the pandemic.

And, these days, electric bicycles are an increasingly common sight on the country’s highways, byways, and greenways, as people change their short-distance commuting habits in more eco-friendly ways.

But there are rules about owning and using an electric bicycle in France.

The most common are EU-wide, and relate to the power of the battery - but there are also age limits.

No one under the age of 14 is allowed to be in control of an electric bicycle on public roads in France. There are no such age-limits in force for off-road cycling, or for riding around on private land.

Most countries across the EU adopt a similar minimum age - while Switzerland and Belgium have set a lower age-limit of 16.

In most European countries and areas, to be considered cycles or pedal-assisted bicycles, electric bikes must comply with the requirements of the European directive 2002/24/EC.

The engine at rotation speed must not exceed 0.25kW(250W);

The assistance of the electric motor must be functional only until reaching 25 km/h;

Pedal assistance must only be triggered if the cyclist is pedalling and must automatically cut off when pedalling stops.

Higher power-assisted cycles that can travel up to 45km/h are considered to be the same as electric mopeds, meaning the rider must have a licence, insurance, and wear suitable protective clothing, including a helmet and gloves, while using the vehicle on the road.

Anyone caught on French roads using a modified electric bicycle that can travel at higher speeds could face a fine of up to €30,000.

Other rules

As with traditional bicycles sold in France, electric bicycles must be assembled and adjusted before they can be purchased. Certain adjustments can be left to the buyer, such as fitting wheels, inflating tyres, etc;

They must be equipped with front and rear lights and reflectors at the front, rear and side, as well as an audible warning device;

Bicycles must have two independent braking systems, each acting on a different wheel (the back-pedalling braking system, blocking the movement of the rear wheel if necessary, used alone, does not comply with the decree);

And, since January 2021, all bicycles sold must be marked with an identification number on the frame at first sale. Dealers must collect the purchaser's contact details to register them in the unique national file of identified cycles. This identification number must also be printed on the invoice.

The new owner then receives an e-mail with a login and password to connect to his personal space. They can then change their contact details and the status of their bike (in service, stolen, lost or sold on).

Similar to traditional bicycles, electric bicycles are able to ride within dedicated cycle paths and lanes.

Cycle helmets

In France, cyclists aged under 12 are required by law to wear a cycle helmet. Because of the age restrictions, therefore, a helmet is not required for anyone riding an electric bicycle on the road in France.

It is, however, recommended that older cyclists wear one. Helmets sold in France must have a CE mark, showing they conform to EU regulations.

