What are the best apps for making new friends in France?
It can be difficult to make friends when moving to a new place - and France is no exception. But these days, there are a lots of apps you can use to make the process easier. Here is our selection of some of the best.
When it comes to making new friends in France, it can be tricky to know where to start.
In the past we have published guides on how to make new friends, tips on how to connect with other parents, and advice on how to become pals with your rural neighbours.
But times are changing. There are a whole host of apps and websites out there which mean that making friends is now easier than ever before.
Here is a collection of some of our favourites.
Meetup
Meetup is a website and mobile app where you can search for events based on your interests and/or location.
Whether its a life-drawing class; language exchange meeting; lego-robot building workshop; wine tasting; or feminist literature discussion group, you are bound to find something for you and meet like-minded people.
Many people in France and across the world use Meetup principally as a social platform for meeting new friends.
The app is free and easy to use although you will need to pay to access some of the listed events. You will likely meet a mix of French people and other foreign nationals through this app.
Frimake
This French-made app and website is great for making friends with French people - its main users, who are known as Frimakers.
Frimakers propose events - like bowling, going for a walk, or going to someone's house to watch PSG vs Marseille - with a single click, you can join the list of attendees.
You can also propose your own events, giving a location, activity and the number of people you are prepared to host/meet.
If you would rather chat with other Frimakers online first, there is also a feature for that. Each profile on Frimake has a profile picture and a list of hobbies and interests. If you hit it off online, you can then organise an activity together.
Need Sporty
Need Sporty is an app designed to connect people who want to do sports together. Want someone to go for a run with? Or looking for a new tennis partner? Then this French-made app is perfect for you.
There are 39 sports listed in total and there are also options for disabled athletes to meet up too.
Get the endorphins flowing and you will strike up new friendships in no time.
UNBLND
The difference between UNBLND and other apps is that UNBLND doesn't feature profile photos. You match with other users based on shared tastes.
The app automatically places you into 'interest groups' based on data you provide it about your favourite activities.
It is then up to you to chat with members of the group and propose/accept activities. The app is mostly targeted at young adults.
The app is widely used in the Francophone world but you will probably end up meeting some international users too.
Bumble For Friends
There are many dating apps that claim to also provide a platform for developing platonic relationships. But few of them do this as well, and with less ambiguity, as Bumble.
In Bumble's BFF mode, you can swipe left or right to decide who to match and start conversations with based on their interests and photos. The in-built algorithm will suggest the strongest possible connections within a radius of your choosing.
When creating your profile, try to use photos that show you doing what you love; don't share too much personal information (stick to hobbies and interests); and be honest. By verifying your profile, you will receive a little blue tick next to your name and prove to others that you are who you say you are.
With Bumble BFF, you will likely meet a wide range of international and local friends. That being said, it's relatively new in France and appears to be most commonly used among English-speakers.
Knockk
Knockk claims to be the most downloaded app for making friends in France in 2022. Like Frimake, the emphasis is around planning activities with strangers based on your interests.
The app also lists public events you can attend and features a useful interactive app.
You will likely meet a mix of French people and foreigners through Knockk.
Facebook
There are myriad Facebook groups for all kinds of interests and demographics.
If you want to make English-speaking foreign friends, you could either try searching through posts on big groups like British & Irish expats in Paris - Open group or Americans Expats in Paris or Americans in France. But alternatively, you could search for more niche groups that better align with your interests or identity, such as English-speaking Yoga in Paris or Expat Women in Paris.
If you want to meet a mix of English-speaking international residents and locals, you are probably best off scrolling through Facebook's 'Events' section. You will be able to find all kinds of interesting occasions to meet with people - from language exchange events, to Cuban dance classes, to simple 'make friends' drinks.
Do you have any other tips for making friends in France? Let us know in the comments section below.
Comments
See Also
When it comes to making new friends in France, it can be tricky to know where to start.
In the past we have published guides on how to make new friends, tips on how to connect with other parents, and advice on how to become pals with your rural neighbours.
But times are changing. There are a whole host of apps and websites out there which mean that making friends is now easier than ever before.
Here is a collection of some of our favourites.
Meetup
Meetup is a website and mobile app where you can search for events based on your interests and/or location.
Whether its a life-drawing class; language exchange meeting; lego-robot building workshop; wine tasting; or feminist literature discussion group, you are bound to find something for you and meet like-minded people.
Many people in France and across the world use Meetup principally as a social platform for meeting new friends.
The app is free and easy to use although you will need to pay to access some of the listed events. You will likely meet a mix of French people and other foreign nationals through this app.
Frimake
This French-made app and website is great for making friends with French people - its main users, who are known as Frimakers.
Frimakers propose events - like bowling, going for a walk, or going to someone's house to watch PSG vs Marseille - with a single click, you can join the list of attendees.
You can also propose your own events, giving a location, activity and the number of people you are prepared to host/meet.
If you would rather chat with other Frimakers online first, there is also a feature for that. Each profile on Frimake has a profile picture and a list of hobbies and interests. If you hit it off online, you can then organise an activity together.
Need Sporty
There are 39 sports listed in total and there are also options for disabled athletes to meet up too.
Get the endorphins flowing and you will strike up new friendships in no time.
UNBLND
The difference between UNBLND and other apps is that UNBLND doesn't feature profile photos. You match with other users based on shared tastes.
The app automatically places you into 'interest groups' based on data you provide it about your favourite activities.
It is then up to you to chat with members of the group and propose/accept activities. The app is mostly targeted at young adults.
The app is widely used in the Francophone world but you will probably end up meeting some international users too.
Bumble For Friends
There are many dating apps that claim to also provide a platform for developing platonic relationships. But few of them do this as well, and with less ambiguity, as Bumble.
In Bumble's BFF mode, you can swipe left or right to decide who to match and start conversations with based on their interests and photos. The in-built algorithm will suggest the strongest possible connections within a radius of your choosing.
When creating your profile, try to use photos that show you doing what you love; don't share too much personal information (stick to hobbies and interests); and be honest. By verifying your profile, you will receive a little blue tick next to your name and prove to others that you are who you say you are.
With Bumble BFF, you will likely meet a wide range of international and local friends. That being said, it's relatively new in France and appears to be most commonly used among English-speakers.
Knockk
Knockk claims to be the most downloaded app for making friends in France in 2022. Like Frimake, the emphasis is around planning activities with strangers based on your interests.
The app also lists public events you can attend and features a useful interactive app.
You will likely meet a mix of French people and foreigners through Knockk.
There are myriad Facebook groups for all kinds of interests and demographics.
If you want to make English-speaking foreign friends, you could either try searching through posts on big groups like British & Irish expats in Paris - Open group or Americans Expats in Paris or Americans in France. But alternatively, you could search for more niche groups that better align with your interests or identity, such as English-speaking Yoga in Paris or Expat Women in Paris.
If you want to meet a mix of English-speaking international residents and locals, you are probably best off scrolling through Facebook's 'Events' section. You will be able to find all kinds of interesting occasions to meet with people - from language exchange events, to Cuban dance classes, to simple 'make friends' drinks.
Do you have any other tips for making friends in France? Let us know in the comments section below.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.