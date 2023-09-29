What are the best apps for making new friends in France?

Advertisement

When it comes to making new friends in France, it can be tricky to know where to start.

In the past we have published guides on how to make new friends, tips on how to connect with other parents, and advice on how to become pals with your rural neighbours.

But times are changing. There are a whole host of apps and websites out there which mean that making friends is now easier than ever before.

Here is a collection of some of our favourites.

Meetup

Meetup is a website and mobile app where you can search for events based on your interests and/or location.

Whether its a life-drawing class; language exchange meeting; lego-robot building workshop; wine tasting; or feminist literature discussion group, you are bound to find something for you and meet like-minded people.

Many people in France and across the world use Meetup principally as a social platform for meeting new friends.

The app is free and easy to use although you will need to pay to access some of the listed events. You will likely meet a mix of French people and other foreign nationals through this app.

Frimake

This French-made app and website is great for making friends with French people - its main users, who are known as Frimakers.

Frimakers propose events - like bowling, going for a walk, or going to someone's house to watch PSG vs Marseille - with a single click, you can join the list of attendees.

You can also propose your own events, giving a location, activity and the number of people you are prepared to host/meet.

If you would rather chat with other Frimakers online first, there is also a feature for that. Each profile on Frimake has a profile picture and a list of hobbies and interests. If you hit it off online, you can then organise an activity together.

Need Sporty

Need Sporty is an app designed to connect people who want to do sports together. Want someone to go for a run with? Or looking for a new tennis partner? Then this French-made app is perfect for you.