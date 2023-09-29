La Belle Vie: French wine myths, regional stereotypes and confusing Gallic expressions

Advertisement

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to your newsletter preferences in “My account”.

I always feel a bit homesick during fall. There is something about French leaves that do not quite measure up to the bright reds and oranges we get on the east coast in the US.

This year, however, I am making it my mission to take as many little weekend trips as possible to really get in and amongst the trees. These are some of the spots I'm considering.

The 6 best destinations to visit in France this autumn

I've also heard great things about visiting wine country during autumn, seeing as it's harvest season or the vendanges as the French call it.

If you are looking for wine country, some might protest but many would agree that Bordeaux has earned the title of 'wine capital of France'. But Bordeaux has a lot more than just wine - it's also not far from the ocean, so you can enjoy surfing. Plus the bay of Arcachon is known for its delicious oysters.

Bordeaux: Reasons to move to France's 'wine capital'

When you visit (or move to) Bordeaux, you might be tempted to prepare yourself by studying the traditional rules of wine.

Some members of the older generation certainly continue to respect these standards, but the 'never EVER drink red wine outside of a meal' rule is one I've broken many times. So far, no one has given me any dirty looks or unkind comments. Truthfully, French wine is a heavily mythologised subject.

Advertisement

Fact or fiction: 11 rules about French wine (and a couple of myths)

Wine myths are not the only thing that foreigners in France have to watch out for. Learning French itself comes with its own challenges.

In French class, I remember being taught that 'adieu' was an appropriate way to say goodbye. We practiced leaving a restaurant and bidding adieu to our friends. Once I got to France, I realised that there are only a few situations where one would actually say adieu...and they tend to be pretty depressing.

French phrases that language learners just don't get

Sometimes the tricky part about learning French has to do with regional dialect and slang. The age of the person you are talking to can also make a difference, particularly when it comes to colloquial terms.

Advertisement

After I visited the Pyrenees for the first time, French friends made a fuss asking me whether I understood the 'southern accent'. In truth, there were some words I missed but overall I found it easier to follow than the rapid-fire, slang-heavy style Parisians tend to speak with.

Is there any truth behind France's regional stereotypes?

And finally...locals in different parts of France also have their own nicknames. I learned recently that Parisians are sometimes also insultingly referred to as "têtes de chien" ('dog heads') because it rhymes with parisien.

In other parts of the country, locals might be called 'ch'tis' or 'doryphores'.

'Ch'tis' to 'Parigots': What are the locals called in different parts of France?