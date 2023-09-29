French Expression of the Day: Veiller au grain

Advertisement

Why do I need to know veiller au grain?

Because this commonly used expression will make you sound like a poet.

What does it mean?

Veiller au grain - roughly pronounced 'vay-yay oh gran' - means 'to watch out for', 'to be on the look out', or 'to be careful'.

The word veiller means means 'to watch' or 'to guard'.

Today grain is most commonly used to talk about 'grain crops' but in this phrase, it means something else.

In the 19th century, grain was a term used by sailors to talk about a sudden gust of wind or a storm at sea.

So veiller au grain became used as a way to talk about being prepared for the unexpected.

The phrase is still in use today.

Use it like this

Pour le moment tout se passe bien mais on doit continuer à veiller au grain - For now everything is going well but one has to continue looking out for problems

Les ressources humaines étaient présentes pour veiller au grain - The HR team were present to monitor the situation

Heureusement que je veille au grain - It's fortunate that I am keeping an eye on things

Tu veilleras au grain en mon absence? - Will you be careful in my absence?

Synonyms

Se tenir en éveil - to stay alert

Surveiller - to surveille

Garder un œil sur - to keep an eye on

Guetter - to watch out for someone/something

Être vigilant - to be vigilant