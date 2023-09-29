France's SNCF announces October date for Christmas rail tickets sale

Advertisement

France's national rail service, SNCF, announced on Friday that tickets for the Christmas period would go on sale starting October 4th.

SNCF high-speed train tickets typically become available about three months in advance. As of Friday, for example, you could only book with the domestic TGV (high-speed train) service up until November 8th.

TGV InOui (premium high-speed trains) tickets for the period of December 10th to January 9th will be available here.

Intercité (classic) train tickets for the same period will be available here.

Low-cost OuiGo tickets will be available for an even larger period, from December 10th to July 5th, and can be booked here.

If you are unsure of which kind of train is suitable for your journey (or even just goes where you want it to go), check the SNCF website for further details on prices and itineraries.

Eurostar tickets for the Christmas period are already on sale.

Advertisement

What about the rest of the year?

If you want to book tickets from mid-January 2024 and onwards, you are going to have to wait for a little while (unless you are travelling on a OuiGo train).

Sales for TGV InOui and Intercité services will open progressively for services between January 9th to February 9th.

If however you want to book trains for the February school holidays, you set a reminder for November 15th, which is the date that tickets for TGV InOui and Intercité services will go on sale for the period of February 10th to March 24th.