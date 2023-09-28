French Expression of the Day: C’est clair

Advertisement

Why do I need to know c’est clair?

Because this expression might help you show agreement with French people.

What does it mean?

C’est clair – roughly pronounced 'say Clare' (pronounced like the name) – directly translates to ‘it is clear’.

However, this expression does not have to do with something being physically unclouded. In French, you might use ‘c’est clair’ when you want to agree with someone.

It is comparable to responding with an affirmative “obviously”, “exactly” or “for real” after someone has said something you find to be evident.

Essentially, you would use it when you want to agree with someone.

Some French synonyms might be ‘exacte’ or ‘tout à fait’.

Technically, the more grammatically correct version of this phrase is ‘Il est clair’, but in spoken French, you are more likely to hear the more casual version of ‘c’est clair’.

You might also hear someone say clairement (obviously or evidently) in a sentence to add emphasis.

Use it like this

Il fait très chaud aujourd'hui / C’est clair. – It is super hot today. / Absolutely.

Le bébé a pleuré pendant tout le chemin du retour. / Ouais c’est clair. Il doit être épuisé. – The baby cried the whole way home. / Yeah, for real. He must be exhausted.