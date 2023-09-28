Americans in France: Estate planning, cider and a trick to speed up French admin

Advertisement

Welcome to The Local's "Americans in France" monthly newsletter for members, featuring all the news and practical information you need as an American resident, visitor or second-home owner in France. You can sign up to receive it directly to your inbox before we publish it online via the link below.

Dear Americans in France,

I hope this newsletter finds you well and enjoying the beginnings of autumn. Here in Paris, the leaves are already starting to fall and the weather is a bit more brisk. In my home growing up, homemade apple cider and apple pie marked the beginning of fall.

Since moving to France, I've fallen in love with fresh-baked tarte tatin and drinking my Breton cidre in a bowl, as tradition dictates. (Apologies to those in Normandy, I have to side with Brittany on this regional rivalry).

As this newsletter is intended to answer the specific questions and concerns of Americans in France, we leave active a survey that you can fill out to tell us which stories you would like to see prioritised. You can fill it out here.

Last month, Jeffrey Weihl in the Gard département asked us a question I hear often from Americans, particularly those who are retired: "How do I best do estate planning to protect my US and French assets from taxation?"

Specifically, Wiehl was wondering how to approach a US-based living trust. I spoke with several experts in tax and family law attorneys based in both France and the United States to figure out what Americans in France need to know about trusts.

Advertisement

The brief answer, according to US-based attorney, G. Warren Whitaker, is that "trusts have a negative reputation in France." As such, they can lead to burdensome reporting requirements and high rates of taxation once distributed. Whitaker did have some advice for how to go about reporting and what to do if you have a trust set up in the US.

On a general level, estate planning for Americans residing in France can be more complicated than you might expect. Many people conflate inheritance law with inheritance tax, and this can lead to unfortunate surprises down the line.

As for other helpful tips for Americans in France, Mary Sankey, who lives in the Herault département, gave us some helpful advice for those who have just moved or are looking to move: "Begin the "dossier preparation" as early as possible, preferably before you even arrive in France. Get a French bank account as soon as possible. Assume EVERYTHING will take way longer than you expect - be patient."

Advertisement

Americans are often surprised by how slowly administrative processes can go in France, but I am happy to let you in on one of France's best-kept secrets: the 'attestation'. This document helped me out a lot when I was setting up a bank account and did not have a permanent address yet, and it might be handy for you as well.

As always, feel free to get in touch or leave a comment. You can reach me at [email protected]