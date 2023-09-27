What changes in France in October 2023?

Advertisement

Baguette recipe changes

Starting on October 1st, the baguette is one of the most enduring symbols of French life, with an average of some 320 baguettes consumed across the country every second. A recipe change, coming into force on October 1st, is admittedly unlikely to change all that but some of you may pick up on a slightly different taste.

New regulations aimed at reducing salt consumption in France by 30 percent by 2025 mean that bakeries will now have to limit the amount of salt they use to make baguettes. The maximum level of salt permitted under the new rules will be 1.4g per 100g of baguette and down from the current legal limit of 1.5g. The legal salt threshold salt for baguettes and other breads sold in bakeries has already reduced by 20 percent since 2015.

Social housing rent decreases

If you live in social housing or receive financial support from the French state to pay your rent, your rent may well decrease from October 1st until the end of the year.

More details on whether you are eligible for the réduction de loyer de solidarité here.

Covid and flu vaccination campaigns

In light of rising case numbers and the emergence of new variants has pushed French health authorities to bring forward the new Covid vaccination campaign to October 2nd - it was initially scheduled to start on October 17th.

The Health Ministry is advising the over-65s, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, immunosuppressed people and care-home residents.

READ MORE: France's autumn 2023 Covid vaccine booster campaign 'will be open to all'

Those who come into regular contact with immunosuppressed people and people who are vulnerable to respiratory illness are also recommended to get a shot. Even if you don't fall into any of these categories, you are also eligible to receive a free shot if you wish.

As for the flu vaccine, it will also be open to all groups this year, but it will begin as planned on October 17th. It is possible to get both vaccines at the same time.

READ MORE: How and where can I get a flu vaccine in France?

Taxe foncière deadline

The taxe foncière is the tax paid by all property owners in France, regardless of whether it is your main residence, a second home or you rent it out.

Ordinarily, your property tax bill should be available online via www.impots.gouv.fr but if you opted to receive it by letter, you may not receive it until October 6th.

READ ALSO: How to challenge your French property tax bill

The deadline to pay this bill is October 21st if you choose to do so online. However, if the bill amounts to less than €300, you can also pay by cheque, in cash, via a bank transfer or through TIPSEPA. If you choose any of these options, the deadline to pay is October 16th.

Secondary school financial aid deadline

Lower income families who have children in collège (middle school) or at a lycée (high school) are eligible for financial support to help pay for things like school meals, textbooks and other school equipment.

These grants are known as the bourse de collège and bourse de lycée. The amount paid out is dependent on the your income and number of children in your care. The maximum payable per child is €486 for middle school students and €993 for high school students.

These grants must be applied for online via this portal by October 19th. A user guide - in French - is available here for first-time users. If you want to check your eligibility, you can use this simulator for collège students and this simulator for lycée students.

School holidays

The fall break - or Toussaint holidays - will take place across France for all children of school-age from October 21st to Nov 6th.

Marseille metro times change

From Monday to Friday, the last trains on the Marseille métro system will run at 9.30pm, with the network fully closing each night at 22h. This change will come into effect from October 23rd and is designed to give technicians the chance to conduct nighttime tests on new metro carriages. A replacement bus service will be made available.

These new operating hours will be in place for at least a year, but will be suspended during the Olympic Games and during sports matches at Stade Vélodrome.

Rugby World Cup ends

The 2023 Rugby World Cup hosted in France will be the longest tournament of its kind ever played. Unfortunately though, all good things must come to an end. The final will be played in the Stade de France in Paris on October 28th, at 8pm. As one of the best teams in the World, France has a shot at taking the title for the first time in its history.

Clocks go back

At 3am on October 29th, the clock goes back one hour in France as daylight saving time ends. Be careful not to miss your alarm.

The Fête des Vendanges

Also known as the Montmartre grape harvest festival - the fête des vendages de Montmartre is an annual celebration to commemorate the harvesting of grapes from the Clos Montmartre - an urban vineyard located on the slopes of the Montmartre hills in Paris' 18th arrondisement. It will run from October 11th to 15th.

This is one of Paris' most popular public events, and it involves five days of gastronomy, wine tasting, and grape picking.

Salon du chocolat

You love Paris. You love chocolate. Then you need to be in Paris at the end of October for its annual chocolate fair - when over 150,000 chocolatiers, pastry chefs, confectioners and professionals from the chocolate industry, as well as producing countries, great chefs, designers and cocoa experts get together show off their skills and knowledge. It takes place at the Parc Expo at the Porte de Versailes.

It will run from October 28th to November 1st. For more information, click here.

READ MORE: Festivals and events: What’s on around France in autumn 2023