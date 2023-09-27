The French films with English subtitles to watch in October 2023

Advertisement

Lost in Frenchlation's mission is simple - to open up the wonderful world of French cinema to people whose French is not yet good enough to understand a whole film without subtitles.

The club has recently expanded to Biarritz, Caen and south-west France, but its October screenings are all in Paris.

Screenings are preceded by drinks allowing foreigners in the capital to make new friends and some of the October showings also include an optional walking tour, Q&A sessions (in English) with the film directors, stand-up comedy and even karaoke.

Here's what is coming up:

Le livre des solutions

Details - Friday, October 6th at Club de L’Etoile cinema, 14 Rue Troyon, 75017 Paris. Drinks from 18h, film starts at 19h, followed by Q&A with the director. Tickets €8-€10, book here.

Film - This dark comedy, directed by Michel Gondry, focuses on a filmmaker who cannot stand to see his creative vision picked apart by an overbearing production team. In frustration, the protagonist flees to his aunt's house to finish making the film untethered from the rest of his team. And that is when things start to fall apart. Starring Pierre Niney, this film is not to be missed.

L'été dernier

Details - Friday, October 13th at Club de L’Etoile cinema, 14 Rue Troyon, 75017 Paris. Women of Paris tour at 4:30pm, Drinks from 7pm, Screening at 8pm. Screening tickets €7-€8.5, book here. Walking tour tickets €15, book here.

Film - Anne, a high-flying lawyer lives a conventional life with her husband, Pierre, and two young daughters. But when Theo, Pierre's estranged 17-year-old son moves in, things get complicated. A strange and passionate relationship develops between Anne and Theo throwing family life into jeopardy. Directed by Catherine Breillat, this sensitive film won plaudits at Cannes.

Yannick

Details - Thursday October 19th at Luminor Cinema, 20 Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris. Drinks from 7pm, standup comedy show at 8pm, screening at 8:30pm. Tickets €12-€16, available here.

Film - This dark comedy follows the story of a Parisian theatre production taken hostage by an armed carpark attendent who is unhappy with the performance he sees on stage. Like many Quentin Dupieux films, it is packed full of witty one-liners and smart dialogue. First released at the Locarno film festival, Yannick received broadly positive reviews.

Y_Digicut SPOT A_v2VOSTA from Lost in Frenchlation on Vimeo.

Les demoiselles de Rochefort

Details - Sunday, October 22nd at Luminor cinema, 20 Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris. Drinks, karaoke and giveaway from 7pm, screening at 8pm. Tickets €7- €8.50, available here.

Film - Les demoiselles de Rochefort was first released in 1967 and features one of the most iconic performances from French star, Catherine Deneuve. Lost in Frenchlation is showing the film again in October to mark Deneuve's 80th birthday. The film follows the story of twin sisters who move to the big-city to escape the dreary life of small-town France and is seen as a masterpiece of 60s cinema.

Le procès Goldman

Details - Thursday, October 26th at L’Arlequin cinema, 76 Rue de Rennes, 75006 Paris. Drinks from 7pm, screening at 8pm, followed by a Q&A with the screenwriter. Tickets €8.50-€11, available here.

Film - This gripping courtroom drama is based on the true story of the 1975 trial of Pierre Goldman - a left-wing activist accused of armed robbery and murder. The trial itself was one of the most prolific in French history and divided the country down political, ideological and racial lines. This tension is captured in Cédric Khan's film.

Anatomie d'une chute

Details - Sunday, October 29th at L’Arlequin cinema, 76 Rue de Rennes, 75006 Paris. Drinks and custom ice cream from Kev Glace from 7pm, screening at 8pm. Tickets €8.50-€11, available here.

Film - Anatomie d'une chute won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. When a man is found dead in the snow beneath a chalet in the Alps, investigators attempt to decipher whether he died by suicide or was murdered - by his wife. This psychological thriller is director Justine Triet's best film yet.