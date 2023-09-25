Why the French taxman might raid your bank account today

Advertisement

That's because French tax authorities will take money from those who owe income tax by directly subtracting the funds from their bank accounts.

The amount each person owes depends on how much their tax bill was in their annual tax declaration made earlier this year. The average bill for those that still owe tax is €2,300 but many will owe much less.

For those who owe less than €300, September 25th will be the only date that you can expect to be charged, as fiscal authorities will subtract the full amount owed.

As for others who owe more than €300 in unpaid income tax, Monday will mark the first phase of staggered repayment. You will see the outstanding amount deducted in four equal monthly instalments between September 25th and December 27th.

If you owe tax, you can see the total amount by going to your personal account on Impots.Gouv.Fr. Each payment to tax authorities will be labelled "Solde impôt sur le revenu 2022 N. de facture XXX", according to Le Figaro.

The bank account to be charged will be the one that you have provided to fiscal authorities. If there have been any changes, you should notify your tax office as soon as possible.

Why do I owe more in income tax?

In France, income tax is deducted directly at the source and should be visible on your monthly payslip but sometimes the sum taken each month is lower than the correct amount.

This may be because workers were being taxed at the wrong rate, perhaps because their salaries or overall revenue (including rental income from property) increased since their last declaration. Or they may have received too much in tax credits earlier in the year and now need to pay back a sum.

On the other hand some tax payers may have paid too much at source.

Around 15 million French households also received tax refunds this year - for those who overpaid when taxed at the source. The refunds were distributed between July 24th and August 2nd.

Beware of scams

Fiscal authorities have warned that people should beware of scams circulating around this time of year, as bad actors may be seeking to impersonate the DGFiP (Directorate General of Public Finances).

These might include false notifications of refunds, accusations of tax fraud, or requests for payment.

The DGFiP warned people on their website that tax authorities "will never send emails inviting you to visit an online form to obtain a refund without first logging into your authenticated personal space."

Tax authorities also warned that they only use email addresses with the domain "@dgfip.finances.gouv.fr".

As for SMS scams, the DGFiP said that it "never sends out text messages for non-payment."

It advises that "as a general rule, do not click on the links you receive in text messages telling you that you have to pay a bill, fine or tax. If in doubt, contact the relevant department using another channel (via your personal account, by email or by telephone)."