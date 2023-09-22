Two Frenchmen jailed over 2020 death of bus driver
Two men have been sentenced to 15 and 13 years in prison for beating a bus driver to death in the French city of Bayonne after he refused to let aboard passengers without face masks during the Covid pandemic in 2020.
Wyssem Manai and Maxime Guyennon, both aged 25, were sentenced on Thursday night by a court in France's southwestern department of Pyrenees-Atlantiques.
The attorney general had asked for 15 years imprisonment for the two men.
They were on trial for five days for intentional violence resulting in the death, without the intent to kill, of Philippe Monguillot, a 59-year-old driver whom they assaulted on July 5th, 2020.
"We asked for exemplary justice, we can't say we got it. For me an exemplary justice would have been 30 years imprisonment," the maximum penalty for such offences, said Veronique Monguillot, the widow of the victim, as she left the courtroom.
After headbutting one of the two men, the driver was beaten and left beside the bus with serious head injuries.
He later died after five days in hospital.
Comments
See Also
Wyssem Manai and Maxime Guyennon, both aged 25, were sentenced on Thursday night by a court in France's southwestern department of Pyrenees-Atlantiques.
The attorney general had asked for 15 years imprisonment for the two men.
They were on trial for five days for intentional violence resulting in the death, without the intent to kill, of Philippe Monguillot, a 59-year-old driver whom they assaulted on July 5th, 2020.
"We asked for exemplary justice, we can't say we got it. For me an exemplary justice would have been 30 years imprisonment," the maximum penalty for such offences, said Veronique Monguillot, the widow of the victim, as she left the courtroom.
After headbutting one of the two men, the driver was beaten and left beside the bus with serious head injuries.
He later died after five days in hospital.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.