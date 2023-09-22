QUIZ: Can you answer these French grammar questions that stump even native speakers?
French children are back to school, and now is the perfect time to test out your own French skills.
So how do your language skills compare to a native speaker of French?
French daily Le Parisien published a grammar quiz, aimed at native French speakers, to find out if they could find the grammar mistakes in everyday language that most people would not think twice about.
Take the quiz to find out how you strong your French grammar skills are.
For those using the app-version of The Local, you can find the quiz by following this link.
Comments
See Also
So how do your language skills compare to a native speaker of French?
French daily Le Parisien published a grammar quiz, aimed at native French speakers, to find out if they could find the grammar mistakes in everyday language that most people would not think twice about.
Take the quiz to find out how you strong your French grammar skills are.
For those using the app-version of The Local, you can find the quiz by following this link.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.