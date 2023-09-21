What changes for students at French universities in 2023

Advertisement

The new academic year has just started in France, and thousands of students are heading back to university - or starting out on their studies, after passing their bac in the summer.

Meanwhile, the next set of bac students are gearing up for their big educational year, and starting to wonder about the mysteries of the French university application system Parcoursup - while parents are concerned about finances, and making sure their children have decent lodgings.

There’s far too much emotional, practical and financial baggage to unpack in that last paragraph for a simple article. But, here are a few things that it’s worth knowing - from how much you’ll have to pay in tuition fees, to how to get grants.

This article mainly concerns students who have been living in France as the situation is often different for overseas students - and in this instance that means students travelling from overseas for university, if your children are joining from a French school they count as home students, even if they don't have French nationality.

Fees

The freeze on university tuition fees has been extended for the fifth year in a row at €170 per year for bachelor degrees and €243 for masters diplomas.

Non-scholarship students are also required to pay an annual €100 Contribution vie étudiante et de campus (CVEC) to improve living conditions on campus.

Fees for overseas students are calculated differently and can run into several thousand euro.

Housing

Students looking for accommodation at university are advised to go to the Caisse d’allocations familiales (Caf) website for help and advice.

Be aware that this housing assistance could result in a significant decrease in the amount of family allowance available to the families of students at university. It is, however, worth consulting Caf.

Grants

Grants (bourses) are available to help students with the cost of university life - if you're resident in France this is dependent on your income (or the income of your parents if you're just finishing school). Being a boursier (person in receipt of a grant, also qualifies you for some extra discounts such as reduced-price meals.

The means-tested grants vary according t your financial situation, but the basic rate has increased by €37 per month for 2023, while boursiers studying at establishments in French overseas territories will receive an additional €30 per month on top of the €37 increase.

Students with disabilities and student carers benefit from additional help to gain access to grants based on social criteria.

This simulator will help you start the process of applying for a university grant by calculating whether you will be eligible for one.

Meals

Restaurants operated by the Centres régionaux des œuvres universitaires et scolaires (Crous) - which also offers accommodation services - offer three-course meals for €3.30 in the university canteen, further reduced to €1 for boursiers and students in certain financial situations.

Special requirements

Students with particular needs (high-level athletes, artists, students with disabilities, employed students, students with families, etc) can benefit from adaptations and arrangements to facilitate their studies.

Health insurance

French students - including all non-French students who have gone through the French education system through collège and lycée and who are registered in the social security system - are not expected to pay social security contributions to access healthcare services.

However, overseas students in France or French students at university abroad may need to pay. Students from the UK can access the S1 form, which allows them to use the French state-funded healthcare system and have their costs reimbursed by the UK.

Gap years

Students wishing to take a break for a year can ask their university to suspend their studies for up to two consecutive semesters.

Erasmus

Students in a higher education establishment can follow part of their studies in another European country via the Erasmus + programme. This is intended for students wishing to follow a higher education course abroad as part of an exchange programme, or to carry out an international internship.

Masters degree applications

The process for entering the first year of a Master's degree changed back in February 2023, with applications for the first year of a Master's degree now submitted on the Mon Master platform.

The French government’s Back to School Guide (in French) presents the various measures put in place to improve the daily lives of students.

It’s also worth looking at the government’s My Student Services website, which has an English-language version. It offers all sorts of information about university life, finances and housing options.