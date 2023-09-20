Will my French partner need a visa to visit the UK with me?

Advertisement

We known about the EU’s long-delayed ETIAS entry requirement for all holidaymakers from non-EU countries - including Britons - which is currently scheduled to come into force in 2024

For now, no precise introduction date has been set for ETIAS, and it may even get delayed again (until after the Paris Olympics if France gets its way).

Meanwhile, the UK is set to introduce its own version - known as Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). This won't affect Brits, even if they live outside the UK, but could affect anyone travelling with a non-UK national, even if that person is your registered partner or spouse.

What’s it all about then?

It is very similar to the EU’s yet-to-be-imposed ETIAS entry system, or the US’s already-existing ESTA visa waiver (if you've been to the US recently you will recall having to pay a small fee and fill in an online form).

Travellers heading to the UK from a gradually increasing number of nations will need an ETA to:

come to the UK for up to six months for tourism, medical treatment, to visit family and friends, business or study;

come to the UK for up to three months under the Creative Worker visa concession;

transit through the UK – even without going through UK border control.

There’s a fee for ETIAS. Will there be a fee for the UK’s ETA, too?

Yes. £10. Per applicant. Including minors. The good news is that an ETA will last for two years, and you can use it for any travel to or through the UK during that period.

Unless the passport that it’s linked to runs out in that two-year period. Then it will need renewing.

Who needs one?

Right now, no one needs an ETA. From November 15th, 2023, any national of Qatar travelling to the UK will need one - and will be able to apply for one from October 25th.

Nationals of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, or the United Arab Emirates, will need one to travel to the UK on or after February 22nd, 2024. Applications open from February 1st, 2024.

Nationals of other countries, including France and other EU nations, do not need to apply for an ETA yet - and no dates have been confirmed for its roll-out to other citizens of nations beyond those already mentioned.

It is, however, anticipated that EU countries will be added. The British government has produced a video explainer on it.

https://youtu.be/EQVvTTbHIu4?si=he2dLs0scXo0My6v

How do I apply?

Remember, you don’t yet. But, as the system is rolled out, you’ll need to apply online at the gov.uk website, or via an as-yet unavailable UK ETA app.

How long will it take?

The online form should take between 10 to 15 minutes to complete per applicant. Email confirmation of acceptance (or refusal) should take no more than 72 hours. Additional checks may take longer.

Do I still need to bring my passport and/or travel documents when travelling?

Yes. The ETA will be electronically linked to a single passport - and you’ll also need to carry all relevant travel documents. If you renew your passport you will need to apply for a new ETA as well.

Okay… so who doesn’t need one?

It seems that the ETA will gradually be rolled out to all arrivals into the UK, although beyond those countries listed above there is no indication of when that will be.

We do know, however, that the following groups definitely won't need one;