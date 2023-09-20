French Expression of the Day: Se cacher derrière son petit doigt

Advertisement

Why do I need to know se cacher derrière son petit doigt?

Because if your friend keeps dancing around the topic, you could use this expression to bring them back to reality.

What does it mean?

Se cacher derrière son petit doigt – roughly pronounced suh cash-ay dare-ee-air sohn puh-teet dwah– technically translates to ‘hide behind one’s little finger’.

The figurative meaning comes from the mental image one would have of a person genuinely attempting to hide behind their pinky finger, which would be nonsensical.

As such, the colloquial expression refers to being out of touch with reality, like a person who maintains a position that is unrealistic.

It is most often used in the negative to remind someone to ‘be realistic’ or ‘be serious’. It might also be used in defence of oneself, as a way to argue that you are taking something seriously - someone might say je ne me cache pas derrière mon petit doigt (I’m not kidding myself).

Oftentimes, you will see politicians use this expression to say that they are taking a subject seriously, or that they are approaching it honestly.

Advertisement

A politician or celebrity wanting to respond to a scandal or a rumour - for example their alleged plans to run for president - might begin by saying je ne vais pas me cacher derrière mon petit doigt and then follow it with some straight talk.

If you are looking for a synonym, you could simply say soyez réalistes (get real).

Use it like this

Ne te cache pas derrière ton petit doigt, je sais que tu me mentes. – Get real, I know you’re lying.

Je ne suis pas du genre à me cacher derrière mon petit doigt. – I’m not one to mince words, I will tell it to you straight.