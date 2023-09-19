France sets up embassy fund to defend LGBTQ rights

Advertisement

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna made the announcement at the 15th anniversary of an LGBTQ group at the United Nations at the start of the annual General Assembly.

The fund of €2 million will be used "for our embassies to support those who are defending LGBTQ rights on a daily basis around the world, sometimes at risk to their lives," foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said.

France last year became one of a small number of countries to appoint an ambassador dedicated to LGBTQ rights.

In the United States, President Joe Biden has identified LGBTQ rights as a major diplomatic priority, with his administration appointing an envoy after taking office in 2021.