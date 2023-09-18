On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

RER B closures - For those travelling to or from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, the RER B northern line (which links the airport to the city) will be closed for works between Aulney-sous-Bois and Aéroport CDG2 starting at 11pm each weeknight (Mondays to Fridays) between Monday, September 18th and Friday September 29th.

There will be a replacement bus available, but expect delays and consider other modes of transportation to get to and from the city to the airport if you plan to travel at night during this period.

Parliament restarts - Although most of the politicians went back to work at the beginning of September, the Assemblée nationale finally comes back from its summer break on Monday, September 18th. It's got a busy programme including a contentious 'austerity' budget and a highly controversial immigration law to debate.

Wednesday

Visit from King Charles III - The UK's King Charles III will travel to France for a state visit between Wednesday, September 20th and Friday, September 22nd. According to Buckingham palace, the King will spend time in both Paris and Bordeaux.

Serge Gainsbourg's house opens up - For those looking to visit the Paris home of the iconic French singer Serge Gainsbourg his former residence in the 7th arrondissement will be open to the general public for visits starting Wednesday. More details here.

Thursday

Rugby World Cup - France will play against Namibia at 9pm at the Velodrome in Marseille. You can find more information on the Rugby World Cup, plus how to watch matches in The Local's guide.

Friday

Pope visit - Pope Francis is paying a two-day visit to Marseille, including a Mass in the Velodrome for around 57,000 participants (including French president Emmanuel Macron). His message for the visit will focus on the himane treatment of migrants.

Saturday

Anti-police violence demonstrations - Protests against police violence - the first since rioting earlier in the summer after the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel - will take place in dozens of French towns on Saturday. More than 100 different organisations have said they planned to join in the action, along with support from the left-wing LFI political party and some unions, such as the CGT. In Paris, the demonstration will start around 2:30pm at Gare du Nord and it will move toward Bastille.

Sunday

French Senate elections - On Sunday, France will elect its Senators - although that doesn't mean that the people will go to the polls. Instead, each of France's 348 Senators are elected by 162,000 officials known as grands électeurs (the English version of the French Senate's website refers to them as an 'electoral college'). These are a group of elected regional councillors, département councillors, mayors, municipal councillors in larger communes and MPs in the National Assembly.

