Laws, Linkys and lovely views: 6 essential articles for life in France

Our perennial friend, France’s new immigration law - which could affect the rights of many planning to move here - is back on the table, and it looks like it’s going to be at the centre of an almighty political row. Here's the latest.

LATEST: What's happening with France's new immigration law?

It’s a mundane household item that has become the centre of a host of misinformation and even conspiracy theories - here is what's really going on with France's Linky meters.

What is a French Linky and will I be charged extra for not having one?

Speaking of household finances… French property tax has recently undergone some big changes and now much much you pay (and whether you pay at all) depends on your personal circumstances and where in France you live. We explain how to calculate it.

How much property tax can you expect to pay in France in 2023?

The hunting season for 2023 has started in many areas across France, so people in rural areas need to be aware of safety precautions needed when ‘la chasse’ is active.

How to get through France's hunting season without being shot

Learning French can be a daunting experience, especially if you move to the country with minimal language skills. Perhaps you thought that it would be easier once you got here, but your social circle seems to be filled with fellow English speakers and no one to practise your French with. Here are a few ways to get round the problem without breaking the bank.

How to find affordable language classes in France

Watching French TV is one way to improve your language skills - and you may learn a few interesting things along the way… France will soon vote for its favourite historical monument, a yearly tradition which celebrates the unique cultural, historical and architectural heritage in each of France's mainland regions and its overseas territories.

The winner will be revealed on Wednesday in a TV special hosted by journalist Stéphane Bern. Here are the 14 sites up for the award.

IN PICTURES: Discover France's 14 favourite monuments