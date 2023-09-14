PODCAST: Will immigration row topple Macron's government and how will France's discount rail pass work?

Advertisement

In a cross-border podcast episode, host Ben Partland is joined by Rachel Loxton from the Germany in Focus podcast to discuss how the €49 train ticket works in France - and whether it could be adapted to France.

Regular contributors The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield are all back to talk about the big news in France.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it here or listen on the link below

A political storm is brewing in France (yes, another one) over the issue of immigration. Emmanuel Macron's new immigration bill is currently pleasing no-one and looks likely to be blocked in parliament - but will Macron cave under pressure from both the left and the right? And who will he side with?

A high-profile French figure is the latest to get the Netflix treatment, with a splashy new drama about his life. But who was Bernard Tapie - businessman, politician, singer, football club president and prisoner?

We're heading off to the Alps to look at how climate change is altering the face of Alpine tourism - from ski resorts to hiking lodges.

And we've got a tip to get a bargain property in France (if that is, you don't mind waiting for the vendor to die. Yes, really - this is the system known as viager).

And stay tuned to the end for our French words of the Week - this time the selection relates to the classic French pastime of complaining.

You can find all episodes of Talking France here. The podcast is free, but if you like what you hear, please consider becoming a member of The Local in order to support our work.