Bordeaux

Seven people hospitalised in south west France after botulism poisoning

The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 12 Sep, 2023 CET. Updated: Tue 12 Sep 2023 10:30 CET
A an empty room in an intensive care unit in a French hospital. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

Seven people who all reportedly ate at the same restaurant in the south of France have been hospitalised for the rare food-borne botulism poisoning, with three in serious condition.

The seven were hospitalised in Bordeaux after contracting a rare form of botulinum toxin poisoning, connected to food eaten at a local restaurant, according to reporting by the French regional news outlet, Sud Ouest.

Three of the people were in "serious condition, requiring assistance to breathe" on Tuesday morning, the head of the Intensive Care Unit at Bordeaux University Hospital, Benjamin Clouzeau, told Sud Ouest.

Clouzeau said in a tweet that four of the cases were admitted to his department.

 

He added that regional health authorities for Nouvelle-Aquitaine had been informed and that "the necessary measures were being taken".

Food-borne botulism is caused by consuming improperly processed foods. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says on its website that it is typically associated with "homemade canned, preserved or fermented foodstuffs."

The disease, which is treated with antitoxin, is very rare, accounting for an average of 20 to 30 cases in France per year, and it is known to be potentially fatal, typically in about five to 10 percent of cases.

It can lead to respiratory and muscular paralysis. Initial symptoms include "fatigue, weakness and dizziness, followed by blurred vision, a sensation of dry mouth and difficulty swallowing and speaking," France's Institute Pasteur told Franceinfo.

Sud Ouest reported that a crisis unit had been set up at the Bordeaux University Hospital. 

While the official cause of the food poisoning was not yet identified as of Tuesday, the owner of the restaurant told Sud Ouest that he believed a batch of preserved sardines may have been to blame. 

