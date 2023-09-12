Seven people hospitalised in south west France after botulism poisoning

Advertisement

The seven were hospitalised in Bordeaux after contracting a rare form of botulinum toxin poisoning, connected to food eaten at a local restaurant, according to reporting by the French regional news outlet, Sud Ouest.

Three of the people were in "serious condition, requiring assistance to breathe" on Tuesday morning, the head of the Intensive Care Unit at Bordeaux University Hospital, Benjamin Clouzeau, told Sud Ouest.

Clouzeau said in a tweet that four of the cases were admitted to his department.

Ce week-end, le service MIR du @CHUBordeaux a accueilli 4 cas de Botulisme (dont 3 justifiant une assistance ventilatoire) en rapport avec une intoxication alimentaire.

L’ARS Aquitaine est informée et les mesures nécessaires sont prises. — benjamin Clouzeau (@clouzeau_b) September 11, 2023

He added that regional health authorities for Nouvelle-Aquitaine had been informed and that "the necessary measures were being taken".

Food-borne botulism is caused by consuming improperly processed foods. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says on its website that it is typically associated with "homemade canned, preserved or fermented foodstuffs."

The disease, which is treated with antitoxin, is very rare, accounting for an average of 20 to 30 cases in France per year, and it is known to be potentially fatal, typically in about five to 10 percent of cases.

It can lead to respiratory and muscular paralysis. Initial symptoms include "fatigue, weakness and dizziness, followed by blurred vision, a sensation of dry mouth and difficulty swallowing and speaking," France's Institute Pasteur told Franceinfo.

Sud Ouest reported that a crisis unit had been set up at the Bordeaux University Hospital.

While the official cause of the food poisoning was not yet identified as of Tuesday, the owner of the restaurant told Sud Ouest that he believed a batch of preserved sardines may have been to blame.