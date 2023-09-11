Storms with 80 km/h winds to hit France after heatwave

Advertisement

Much of France has been sweltering under a late summer heatwave that prompted Météo France to issue orange weather warnings for heat for the first time ever in September.

However the heat is forecast to break this week, with violent storms predicted on Monday. Météo France says the storms will begin in the west of the country on Monday afternoon and move east, reaching the Paris region and the Centre-Val-de-Loire region by Monday evening.

The storms are predicted to bring wind of between 60 km/h and 80 km/h and heavy rain, which will fail as hail in some areas.

Although temperatures will fall after the storms, they will remain above seasonal norms, according to the weather forecaster.

Minimum temperatures will generally be between 15C and 20C while maximum temperatures will range from 23C to 28C in northern France on the Channel coast and the Pays-de-la-Loire, and from 29C to 34C degrees elsewhere.

Last week, the country broke its record temperature for September, which dated back to 1949, when a heatwave hit the whole of mainland France. Northern France and the Paris region were placed on orange weather alert for high temperatures, the first time such a warning has been issued in September since the weather warning classification system began in 2003.