On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Plan for commercial zones - The French government will unveil its plan to transform commercial zones to make them more environmentally friendly and better adapted to the challenges of global warming.

Tuesday

Temperatures to drop - After a heatwave that brought about the hottest September day recorded in France, temperatures are finally expected to start dropping down closer to seasonal norms by Tuesday, according to La Chaîne Météo.

Thursday

Rugby match - France will play Uruguay in its second match of the Rugby World Cup on Thursday at 9pm at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille (northern France).

Friday

Strike - Air traffic controllers have called a strike on Friday, September 15th in a dispute over pay. More details here.

Fête de l'humanité - The three-day festival of leftwing culture and ideas, plus music and food, runs from Friday, September 15th to Sunday, September 17th and this year is held in Essonne, accessible from Paris via the RER. Started in 1930, these days the event attracts around 400,000 a year and is the biggest event of its kind in Europe. You can find tickets here.

Jewish New Year - The Jewish festival Rosh Hashanah will begin at sunset on Friday, September 15th this year.

Saturday

Heritage Days - Saturday, September 16th and Sunday, September 17th, mark the Journée du patrimoine - heritage days - when some of France's most famous venues (including the president's Elysée palace) fling open their doors and welcome visitors. Visits are free but for most venues must be booked in advance - a full schedule is usually released a couple of weeks in advance.

Sunday

Ongoing heritage days - If you miss any of the heritage day events on Saturday, you will still have all day on Sunday to explore free exhibits, tours of government buildings and other activities. This year the theme is "Living Heritage" and "Sports Heritage".

