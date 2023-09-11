Marseille woman brain dead after drug hotspot shooting

Advertisement

The shooting Sunday raises new concerns about the effects of drug crime in Marseille, as the port city is set to host fixtures for the Rugby World Cup and a visit from Pope Francis in the coming weeks.

Struck while "going about her life peacefully" in her mother's apartment on the third floor of a block in the city's 10th district, the young woman was brought to hospital on Sunday evening "in very serious condition and in danger for her life", prosecutor Dominique Laurens told reporters.

Two other apartments were hit by the same burst of fire, with 23 cartridge casings from a Kalashnikov rifle found on the scene, Laurens added, leaving their residents -- women aged 79 and 86 -- unhurt but in shock.

"There is unbridled use of weapons of war to try and conquer new territory" between drug gangs, said Frederique Camilleri, police chief for the Bouches-du-Rhone department surrounding Marseille.

Tentacles of the octopus

Shots were first fired around 11:00 pm in the Saint-Thys district, classed as a priority security zone but away from Marseille's most deprived northern neighbourhoods.

It was "usual" to see groups of young people hanging around in the evening and there was "a drug-dealing spot" in the area, prosecutors Laurens said.

"After these first blind shots, a second blind burst into the air" hit the apartment block, she added.

Police have opened an investigation into attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

"There are tensions over drug trafficking" in "many housing estates" around Marseille, Camilleri said.

"Police are always going to cut off the tentacles of the octopus" but face a "battle... that will doubtless be long," she added.

Around 40 people have been killed in drug-related violence in Marseille this year, with authorities describing the situation as a "bloodbath".

Two bystanders have already died after being hit by bullets intended for other targets, with a 43-year-old woman killed in May and a 63-year-old man in April.

The accidental slaying of a 10-year-old child in nearby city Nimes in a drug-related gang shooting made national headlines in late August.