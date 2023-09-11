Advertisement

Published: 11 Sep, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 11 Sep 2023 11:06 CET
Brits in France: Have your teenage children had problems due to a lack of French documents?
Photo by AFP

Has a lack of residency papers for under 18s caused problems for your children in France?

Since Brexit, Brits living in France need either a visa or a carte de séjour - but the Withdrawal Agreement carte de séjour is only available to over 18s. We've heard that some British teenagers living in France have had problems with travel, work or other aspects of French life due to their lack of a residency card.

If this has happened to you, we'd love to hear from you.

#Brits in france #Brexit #Reader insights

