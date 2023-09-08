La Belle Vie: Underrated French chateaux and how bicycle friendly is Paris?

Advertisement

In my hometown in the United States, the start of September is synonymous with the start of the Renaissance Festival - a month-long event where people get dressed up in period costumes and enjoy jousting, feasting and crafts.

I learned recently that the (rough) French equivalent is the Puy du Fou theme park. But this is not just any amusement park - it welcomed a record 2.5 million people this year, and it has a surprising backstory.

Puy du Fou: 5 things to know about France's huge historical theme park

If you are in the mood for French history and you are looking to do some travelling across France, then consider visiting the castles. According to the Castle Tourist website, France is home to over 45,000 châteaux.

Everyone has heard of Versailles and perhaps the Château de Chambord along the Loire river, but there are dozens of other options that promise the same amount of fascinating history without the crowds and long lines.

Nine must-visit French châteaux you hadn't heard of

One popular way to experience the many Châteaux in France is by cycling along the Loire river. This is a dream of mine that I hope to turn into reality this upcoming spring.

For now, cycling around Paris and the capital region will have to suffice. I should not complain - the city of Paris has put enormous effort into building more permanent bicycle lanes and adding more parking spaces for cyclists.

In my opinion, there is still a long way to go before we reach the cycling level of some Nordic cities, like Copenhagen, particularly when it comes to respecting the rules of the road, but Paris is on its way.

How close is Paris to its goal of being a 100% cycle-friendly city?

There are some roads in Paris that are perfect for cyclists with clear bicycle paths and there are others that still feel a bit chaotic. That being said, some of the chaotic roads give you the best insight into life in the capital.

Take the Boulevard de Magenta (which starts at the République) for example - the gentle hill is always crowded with people laughing, talking and, unfortunately, stepping into the bicycle lane. It probably is not the most beautiful Parisian road to cycle down, but it will certainly give you a glimpse of the city that you may not have encountered otherwise.

The 10 streets in Paris you just HAVE to cycle down

On the topic of sporting activities, the Rugby World Cup is set to kick off on Friday, September 8th, and it will be hosted by France.

From fan zones, tickets and tourist recommendations, The Local has put together a guide with all of the information you need to enjoy the 2024 Rugby World Cup.

Everything you need to know about France’s Rugby World Cup

And if you really want to get into the sport, then you'll want to memorise some French vocabulary to better cheer on the team of your choice.

Even though it is handy, you can only get so far with the typical allez les bleus, which means 'go France'. If you are scratching your head - yes, the French rugby team and football team are both known as 'the blues'.

Beer, balls and tackles: French vocab you'll need for the Rugby World Cup