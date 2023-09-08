French Word of the Day: Frérot

Advertisement

Why do I need to know frérot?

Because if you want to play football with some mates in France, you might hear this word thrown around.

What does it mean?

Frérot – roughly pronounced frair-oh – is the French slang term for brother, originally coming from the word frère.

This word functions almost identically to the English words ‘bro’ or ‘mate’. As such, it is mostly used as a term of affection by men when speaking to their male friends, but anyone can use it.

Frérot is quite colloquial, and should be reserved for people that you are friends with. For instance, you probably would not address your boss using the word frérot.

Some people might just use the original word, frère, when speaking with their friends.

There are plenty of other French terms to show your masculine affection, like mon gars (my guy) or mec (dude).

Use it like this

T'inquiète pas frérot, je t’invite. – Don’t worry about it bro. I’m paying for this round.

Frérot ! Cela fait bien trop longtemps. Ça va? – Bro! It has been way too long. How are you?