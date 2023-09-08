14 French départements on heatwave alert as Paris region swelters

Advertisement

All eight départements in the greater Paris Île-de-France region, plus the six that make up the Centre-Val de Loire region, are on orange heatwave alert - the second highest - from 12 noon on Friday and through the whole of Saturday.

It is the first time an orange alert for a heatwave has ever been issued in France in September. Another 37 départements are on yellow alert for heat, one level lower.

Temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 35C over a large part of France, which has prompted Météo-France to raise vigilance levels for: Paris, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Val-d’Oise, Indre-et-Loire, Cher, Eure-et-Loir, Indre, Loiret, and Loir-et-Cher.

“Hot weather has persisted [in these départements] during the day since the beginning of the week, and night-time temperatures will increase over the next few days," Météo-France warned in a recent bulletin.

Temperatures are set to rise further over the next few days, it added, with the mercury set to remain above 20C overnight - perhaps as high as 22C in Paris - and rising as high as the mid-to-upper 30s during the day. Peaks of 37C are forecast in Centre-Val de Loire.

It could make for some tricky conditions for players and fans at the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in Saint-Denis on Friday evening, and features another seven matches across the country over the weekend.

Monthly records for maximum temperatures were set on Thursday, notably in Blois (Loir-et-Cher) where temperatures reached 35.5C in the shade, Châteaudun (Eure-et-Loir) 35.1C, and Amboise (Indre-et-Loire) 35C.

