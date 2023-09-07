PODCAST: Why are French property taxes shooting up and what's in store for la rentrée?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield in our first episode after the summer break.

As France goes back to work, we're talking about the phenomenon known as la rentrée and what it means for French society, politics and schools.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple and Google podcasts. You can download it here, or listen on the link below

The school year has got off to an explosive start with the controversial decision to ban girls from wearing the long dress or robe known as the abaya in the classroom - John Lichfield explains the reasons behind the ban and how it fits into France's practice of laïcité or secularism.

If you own property in France your tax bills may be rising this year - we're analysing the reasons for the rise and how much you can expect to pay.

The French actor Mathieu Kassovitz has been in the news in recent days so we're discussing his best known film and TV roles plus why he often makes headlines.

There's a big event coming up in France - the Rugby World Cup which starts on Friday. We have everything you need to know in order to enjoy the tournament.

And finally - lunch. Yes, it's pretty important in French culture, in fact eating and drinking is a time-consuming activity in France, especially when compared to the USA.

All this, plus our hosts share their tips for some of the best holiday spots in France, as well as their favourite French slang.

The new series of Talking France is made possible thanks to the paying members of The Local - if you're interested in supporting us you can find out more here. And you can find all previous episodes of Talking France here.