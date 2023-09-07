Free tickets available to visit French president's home

Advertisement

The Journées du patrimoine (heritage days) are when thousands of France's historic buildings, cultural centres and museums throw open their doors - many of them free of charge.

This year that includes the Élysée Palace, the official residence of the French President, which is normally only open to people upon invitation.

Les 16 et 17 septembre, à l’occasion des Journées européennes du Patrimoine, le Palais de l’Élysée vous ouvre ses portes.



Les 16 et 17 septembre, à l'occasion des Journées européennes du Patrimoine, le Palais de l'Élysée vous ouvre ses portes.

This year, the heritage days will be the weekend of September 16th and 17th. To visit the Élysée Palace, you must register online with the ticket office, which will open starting at 6pm on Thursday, September 7th - the tickets are free but this event is usually very popular so it's advised to register early.

Registration to enter is on a first-come, first-serve basis and there are a limited number of available spots.

Keep in mind that once you choose your time slot, you will not be able to modify or cancel it. The first visits will start at 8am and the last entry will be at 5.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

What will the palace visit entail?

During the visit, you will be able to see the gardens of the Court of Honour, as well as some of the most important rooms of the palace - including the Salon Murat which hosts the French government Council of Ministers meeting each Wednesday as well as the Salle des fêtes (reception room) which hosts banquets and official state dinners.

You will also be able to visit the historic office for the Presidents of the Fifth Republic, as well as the official boutique of the Élysée. As its goal is to support items made in France, plenty of items with cultural significance will be on sale during the European Heritage Days.

Be sure to check out some of the amazing art on display - all French presidents have a budget to buy artworks for the Elysée, but the pieces must stay behind when they leave at the end of their term of office.

The Élysée functions as both the president's home and office, as well as the venue for official state events and banquets.

Unsurprisingly, you will only have access to the public rooms - so you won't get to rifle through the Macrons' bathroom cabinet or check out what boxset Brigitte is currently watching.