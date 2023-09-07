Brigitte Macron to visit family who lost teen to suicide

Advertisement

"It's an emotion that compels all of us when a 15-year-old child can't see any solution other than taking his own life," government spokesman Olivier Veran told broadcaster France Inter.

Versailles prosecutors are investigating the Tuesday death of the teen in Poissy, west of Paris, telling AFP that they are being "very cautious" about the causes of his death.

He had reported being bullied in December last year, while his parents complained in spring that the case was not being treated seriously enough by his school, Education Minister Gabriel Attal said Wednesday.

A former teacher, Brigitte Macron has made fighting school and cyber-bullying one of her personal causes while her husband serves as president.

Around one in 10 French school children are believed to suffer from bullying, which shot up the government's priority list after the suicide of a 13-year-old girl in northern France earlier this year.

"Bullying in school is a scourge. Hundreds of thousands of young people are victims... we can't ignore anything at all, we can't think that this is just rough-and-tumble among kids," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday.

New provisions for the 2023-24 school year include changes meaning perpetrators of bullying can be transferred to a different school, rather than forcing victims to move.

Every school will have a staff member responsible for fighting bullying, minister Attal said, adding that they will also be required to "systematically" refer cases to prosecutors.