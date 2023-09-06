French pharmacists to be able to dispense antibiotics without prescription

Advertisement

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne has announced an expansion in the role of pharmacists in France - allowing them to dispense antibiotics without a doctor's prescription in certain cases.

This will be allowed initially for two common infections - cystitis and tonsillitis/strep throat (angines in French).

If you suspect you have either of these infections, you can go to the pharmacy to get a test, known as a Test Rapide d'Orientation Diagnostique or TROD.

If the test is positive, the pharmacist will be able to prescribe antibiotics without you having to visit a doctor.

For all other types of conditions, a prescription from a doctor will still be required.

The move comes after a relaxation on the rules around vaccines allowing pharmacists to give eight common vaccines without a doctor's prescription - in addition to the Covid and seasonal flu vaccines which can already be accessed at a pharmacy without prescription.

Pharmacists in France receive a minimum of six years of training and can offer medical advice for a range of conditions, as well as dispensing medication. Pharmacies are legally required to have at least one qualified pharmacist on the premises at all times.