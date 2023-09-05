Heatwaves return across most of France

Advertisement

The start of the new school year has come with high temperatures in France, with over 200 heat records broken across the country on Monday.

Près de 200 #records de #chaleur mensuels ont été battus hier. L'indicateur thermique a atteint 25,07°C (moyenne de la journée sur toute la France), soit le + élevé pour un mois de septembre. En revanche, les 32,6°C de l'après-midi restent sous les 33,4°C du 14 septembre 2020 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/iKMwggzR85 — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) September 5, 2023

According to BFMTV, Monday became France's hottest September day since 1949, with temperatures in some parts of France reaching almost 40C.

The heat was felt in many parts of France - town of La Trimouille in the Vienne département saw a record of 39.3C in the shade, while Cognac and Poitiers recorded temperatures of 36.8C and 37C respectively. Even the normally cool region of Brittany saw records broken with 34C recorded in Pleucadeuc.

As of Tuesday morning, 43 French départements had been placed on yellow warning for heatwave, with peaks of 37C possible.

Yellow warnings for Tuesday, September 5th. Credit: Météo France

The Paris region was forecast to see temperatures up to 34C on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, temperatures are also expected to reach up to 36C across much of central and western France, with coastal areas and north eastern France expected to evade some of the heat.

Météo France had also 43 French départements on yellow warning for heatwaves on Wednesday as well.

What to expect for the rest of the week

Forecasters do not expect to see a drop in temperatures from Thursday to Saturday. Météo France told Franceinfo that "for the time being, no real cooling is expected until at least Sunday".

Alix Roumagnac, a French weather forecaster with Météo France told France Bleu that temperatures during the first week of September were still expected to remain lower than those seen during the late-August heatwave.

Advertisement

Roumagnac explained that the cause of the current heatwave was "very hot air coming from the southern Mediterranean and northern Africa."

Météo France has predicted that this heatwave will last "about a week" with hot temperatures "gradually moving north and east".