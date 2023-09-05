French budget trains launch flash sale with thousands of €10 tickets
To celebrate its 10th anniversary, France's budget train service, Ouigo, has announced a flash sale with 100,000 for €10 tickets available for trips across France.
France's budget rail service, Ouigo, is celebrating a decade of existence with a two-day flash sale offering up to 100,000 tickets at €10.
Several thousand other tickets will be on sale for €16 to €19.
The sale will run from Wednesday, September 6th until Thursday, September 7th, with tickets available for both classic and high-speed trains.
You can purchase your tickets on the Ouigo website.
The tickets included in the sale will be for trips from September 11th to December 9th.
Ouigo trains serve over 40 destinations across France, including major cities like Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille, Nantes and Rennes.
They offer a more basic service than the InOui TGV services with no first class carriages, limited onboard catering, no wifi and no option to reserve your seat or bring extra baggage on board.
