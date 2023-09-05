France seeks deadline for world to stop using oil and coal

Advertisement

The two-week COP28 conference in Dubai, starting November 30th, aims to build on the 2015 Paris Agreement to cap global warming at "well below" 2C above pre-industrial levels, and 1.5C if possible.

But countries are at odds over the pace of the phaseout of the fossil fuel energy sources primarily responsible for planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions.

President Emmanuel Macron said last week that France will "bring a very clear agenda" to COP28 "with deadlines for quitting oil and coal, because that's where we must focus the effort".



On Monday, French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told reporters the country will go to the climate talks - widely seen as the most important since Paris - advocating this position, "probably with a goal of quitting oil, with a deadline".

"The objective is to bring on board as far as possible our European neighbours and all ambitious countries in climate matters ahead of COP28," her office told AFP.

Neither Macron nor Pannier-Runacher mentioned natural gas, which generates nearly a quarter of electricity worldwide.

France is also looking for commitments from the oil and gas sector on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Pannier-Runacher added.

Key oil producers and consumers including Saudi Arabia and China have focused on the need to reduce emissions rather than the use of fossil fuels per se.

They promote the use of technologies that extract CO2 from power generation, industrial processes or directly from the air - and then stocking it underground - as a viable way to meet climate goals.

The oil industry should be aware that long-term trends point towards a phaseout of fossil fuels, Pannier-Runacher added on Monday.

Dealing directly with the main polluters and fossil fuel producers is "the only way" to get emissions reductions commitments approved, she said.