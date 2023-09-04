On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

La rentrée scolaire - Summer is officially over for French schoolchildren. This year, kids go back to school on Monday, September 4th, so expect to see lots of nervous-looking children with new backpacks around this day.

Road closures - After closures on Paris' ring road, the périphérique, in August, some works will continue into September in the capital region. The A86, the second ring road around Paris, will see portions of the section between Colombes and Asnières in the Hauts-de-Seine département closed during the night on Monday, September 4th.

Return of warm weather - Starting on Monday, warm temperatures between 30C and 35C are expected across much of France, especially in the south, as the heat makes its return.

Tuesday

Foire aux vins - The annual autumnal sales on high-quality wine have already kicked off in some French supermarkets, but many will start this week, including the Intermarché Foire aux vins starting on Tuesday, September 5th and running until the 24th.

Thursday

Euro qualifiers match - France will play Ireland at 1.45pm on Thursday at the Paris Parc de Princes stadium as part of the qualifiers for the UEFA European Championship.

Talking France returns - The Local's Talking France podcast has also been on its summer break, but it returns on Thursday, September 7th. Find latest episodes plus the entire back catalogue here.

Friday

Start of the Rugby World Cup - The opening ceremony will start at 8pm at the Stade de France outside Paris, then the first match (France v New Zealand) will kick off at 9.15pm on Friday.

Saturday

Agriculture festival - The city of Caen in the Calvados département in north-west France is holding its second edition of the 'Vachement Caen' festival, running from September 9th to 10th. It is dedicated to the agriculture and unique terroir in Caen.