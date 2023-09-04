Low-income households in south of France to get €250 voucher

Advertisement

In recent years, the government has issued several 'chèque énergie' payments - one-off cash grants intended to help families cope with rising energy bills.

This one, however, is only available to people who live in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region of south-east France, since the cheque is the initiative of the regional authority.

Renaud Muselier, regional president, announced over the weekend that the region would use €25 million of EU funds to provide financial help to up to 100,000 households.

Advertisement

He said the aid was aimed at "single-parent families, large families, those we call the working poor".

Unlike previous nationwide chèque érergie payments which were sent out to eligible people automatically, based on the income stated on their tax returns, people in the PACA region will have to apply in order to receive this financial aid.

Muselier said the process will be "very simple".

Anyone resident in the region can go to website maregionsud.fr and fill in an application giving their name and address and annual income level.

The platform will be open for applications from Friday, September 15th and payments will be sent out in mid-December.