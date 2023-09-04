Low-income households in south of France to get €250 voucher
A €250 'energy cheque' will be distributed to around 100,000 households in the south of France, it was announced over the weekend.
In recent years, the government has issued several 'chèque énergie' payments - one-off cash grants intended to help families cope with rising energy bills.
This one, however, is only available to people who live in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region of south-east France, since the cheque is the initiative of the regional authority.
Renaud Muselier, regional president, announced over the weekend that the region would use €25 million of EU funds to provide financial help to up to 100,000 households.
He said the aid was aimed at "single-parent families, large families, those we call the working poor".
Unlike previous nationwide chèque érergie payments which were sent out to eligible people automatically, based on the income stated on their tax returns, people in the PACA region will have to apply in order to receive this financial aid.
Muselier said the process will be "very simple".
Anyone resident in the region can go to website maregionsud.fr and fill in an application giving their name and address and annual income level.
The platform will be open for applications from Friday, September 15th and payments will be sent out in mid-December.
Comments
See Also
In recent years, the government has issued several 'chèque énergie' payments - one-off cash grants intended to help families cope with rising energy bills.
This one, however, is only available to people who live in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region of south-east France, since the cheque is the initiative of the regional authority.
Renaud Muselier, regional president, announced over the weekend that the region would use €25 million of EU funds to provide financial help to up to 100,000 households.
He said the aid was aimed at "single-parent families, large families, those we call the working poor".
Unlike previous nationwide chèque érergie payments which were sent out to eligible people automatically, based on the income stated on their tax returns, people in the PACA region will have to apply in order to receive this financial aid.
Muselier said the process will be "very simple".
Anyone resident in the region can go to website maregionsud.fr and fill in an application giving their name and address and annual income level.
The platform will be open for applications from Friday, September 15th and payments will be sent out in mid-December.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.