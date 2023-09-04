French actor Mathieu Kassovitz seriously injured in motorbike accident

Advertisement

The 56-year-old "La Haine" director was on a motorcycle training course at the time, a police source told AFP.

He was taken to hospital in Kremlin-Bicetre said authorities in Essonne, south of the French capital.

French media reported that he had been doing motorbike training to prepare for a role.

His injuries are reported to be serious but not critical.

Kassovitz is best known for the 1995 hit film La Haine, which he wrote and directed aged just 27. Starring Vincent Cassel, Hubert Koundé and Saïd Taghmaoui, the film follows three men over 24 hours after a riot in the Paris suburbs and won Kassovitz the best director prize at Cannes film festival.

He also starred in the French spy series Le Bureau des Légends (The Bureau) which has been a hit around the world, as well as in Amélie and Stephen Spielberg's Munich.