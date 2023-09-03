Motorist fleeing police kills pedestrian in Paris

Advertisement

The driver later abandoned the vehicle on a street in a northeast district of the city and remains on the run, the anonymous police source said.

A police patrol in the suburb of Pantin, just northeast of Paris, attempted to stop a BMW at around 3:30 am (0130 GMT) on Sunday, but the driver sped away and headed toward the capital.

"The fugitive took several streets in the 19th Arrondissement and got away from the police at the exit of a tunnel," a police source said.

Officers were then notified that a pedestrian had been struck by the suspect on a boulevard near the Paris city limits.

Emergency services responded but the victim died at the scene, the police source said, adding that in inquiry was underway.

No identity details were released, though BFM television reported the victim was a man in his 30s.