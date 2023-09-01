La Belle Vie: A day in the life of a French person and understanding France's symbols

Advertisement

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to your newsletter preferences in “My account”.

An important moment in the French calendar is upon us: la rentrée. On Monday, French children head back to their classrooms, but la rentrée is not just about kids going back to school.

Shops that closed during August will gradually start opening up again, and workers will return from their summer holidays. People discuss the hobbies, activities, and even new health regimes they intended to start à la rentrée - in a similar fashion to the way people discuss New Year's resolutions.

Why 'la rentrée' means so much more in France than a new school year

Part of the reason many parents welcome la rentrée is the length of summer school holidays (les grandes vacances) in France, which takes up all of July and August. It's an ongoing debate as to whether or not French children get too much holiday, particularly the grandes vacances.

Advertisement

As an American, I have never been shocked by the length of the summer holiday for schoolchildren in France. The two-month break is pretty standard in the US as well (some states and school districts give up to 12 weeks off in the summer). That being said, part about the French school calendar that (pleasantly) surprised me were the two-week breaks throughout the year, though my experience was as a teacher rather than as a student. As such, I can understand why teacher's unions are hesitant to give up some of their precious time off.

Do French children get too much holiday?

When I first started teaching, I had no idea what to do with myself during the two-hour lunch break - I was finished with my sandwich after 15 minutes!

When I learned that there is real, OECD data showing that the French spend double the amount of time eating and drinking than Americans do, I was not surprised.

Long lunch and leisurely dinner: Why the French spend twice as long eating as Americans

Aside from spending over two hours eating and drinking each day, French people also (on average) manage to get over eight and a half hours of sleep each night.

Advertisement

Interestingly enough, the OECD data also showed that the French have been given an unfair reputation of not bathing. In reality French people spend a decent amount of time on their own personal care: 1 hour and 39 minutes a day on average, which is more than both Brits and Americans.

Work, sleep and lunch: What do the French do all day?

To me, it makes sense that meals take a long time in a country where gastronomy is a source of national pride. Few things symbolise France better than delicious wine and cheese, except perhaps le coq.

Roosters are an unofficial symbol of France - you will see them on old French franc coins and atop many war memorials. These barnyard animals have represented France since the revolution.

Le Coq: The proud bird that is a symbol of France

And finally, another symbol of France is its three-coloured (tricolore) flag.

But do you know why the famous and much-copied blue, white and red design was chosen?

Tricolore: 5 things to know about the French flag