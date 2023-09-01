French Expression of the Day: Montrer de quel bois on se chauffe

Advertisement

Why do I need to know montrer de quel bois on se chauffe?

Because if a French person is using this expression you might want to take a few steps back.

What does it mean?

Montrer de quel bois on se chauffe – roughly pronounced mohn-tray duh kel bwah ohn suh show-ff – technically translates as ‘to show which type of wood we use to heat ourselves’.

The true meaning of this French phrase has little to do with wood or heating elements. In reality, it is akin to the English expression ‘to show someone what you’re made of’ or ‘to show someone how you roll’.

The origins of the expression date back to the 16th century, when it meant to ‘know the nature and character of someone’.

These days it is mostly used to brag about one’s physical or mental prowess, or in a threatening manner, but it generally still maintains its original meaning of gaining insight into another person.

In a more positive sense, you might use it after someone has been through trials and tribulations, saying that now you can see what they’re really made of.

In the negative sense, one might use it as a threat, as one might say in English: “If you mess with him, he will show you what he’s made of”.

Some French speakers also use it to mean discovering someone’s true colours.

Use it like this

Ce match est l'occasion de montrer à nos adversaires de quel bois on se chauffe. – This match is an opportunity to show our opponents what we're made of.

Je les ai fait fumer au trivia et je leur ai vraiment montré de quel bois je me chauffais. – I destroyed them at trivia and really showed them what I am made of.