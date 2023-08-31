Paris begins campaign to eliminate tiger mosquitoes

Advertisement

A large-scale mosquito control operation took place in Paris on Wednesday night, according to the regional health agency (Agence régionale de santé, ARS), after a local man was diagnosed with dengue, a dangerous virus transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes.

This will mark the first time that a mosquito-control undertaking of this degree has taken place within Paris.

The man is thought to have become infected by an Asian tiger mosquito, a breed of insect that is known to carry diseases such as zika, dengue and chikungunya, during a stay outside of France.

Dengue can be fatal, although this is rare in countries with good healthcare systems.

Out of caution a mosquito control operation was planned for the area around his residence in the 13th arrondissement.

Authorities told France régions that these types of operations are necessary to prevent domestic transmission of diseases carried by tiger mosquitoes.

On Wednesday night, insecticide was sprayed in a 150-metre zone around a site deemed to be infested with mosquitoes.

A second mosquito control operation will take place in Colombes, a suburb of Paris, as the man had also spent time in there while infected.

Tiger mosquito presence in France

Originally from Asia, tiger mosquitoes have become widespread across France in recent years as global temperatures rise.

Much of mainland France - 71 of its 96 départements - had reports of tiger mosquitoes present and breeding in 2023.

A French government map showing the presence of tiger mosquitoes across the country (Credit: sante.gouv.fr)

The mosquitoes are less than 0.5cm in size, with black wings and a striped black and white body - unlike European mosquitoes they fly (and bite) during the day as well as at night.

According to figures from France's Regional Health authority, there were at least 138 probable or confirmed imported cases of dengue fever in the Paris between June 1st and August 25th. So far there have not been any indigenous cases reported, as well as no cases of chikungunya or zika, either indigenous or imported.