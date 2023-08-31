French Expression of the Day: Règlement de comptes

Advertisement

Why do I need to know règlement de comptes?

Because this formal sounding French expression can also be a bit unsavoury

What does it mean?

Règlement de comptes – roughly pronounced rehg-luh-mahn duh kohm-pt – technically translates as ‘a settlement of accounts’.

Most frequently, you will see the French word règlement (settling) used by media and politicians when discussing the country’s budget. You may also hear the phrase come out of the mouth of an accountant or banker.

Advertisement

But there is another circumstance where you will commonly hear the expression règlement des comptes: when discussing gangs or organised crime.

In English, one might say ‘tit-for-tat’ or ‘settling scores’. Essentially, it means that one side has inflicted violence or disruption on the other, and now the recipient has retaliated.

As such, it is not uncommon to see règlement de comptes cited as a reason for a shooting or other act of violence in an area known for crime, particularly drug trafficking.

Use it like this

Un jeune homme de 21 ans a été tué dans un règlement de comptes.. – A young, 21-year-old man was killed in tit-for-tat violence.

Les règlements de compte sanglants entre les deux bandes rivales ont duré plusieurs semaines. – The bloody, tit-for-tat violence between the two rival gangs went on for weeks.