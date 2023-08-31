British army rugby player found dead in France 'likely fell from cliff'

Advertisement

Shortly after the player was reported missing, his body was discovered Tuesday in Dinard, a popular seaside resort in Brittany where the competition is being held.

Two team coaches confirmed the identity of the player whose team is based in Dinard during the competition -- also known as the World Military Rugby Championship -- which brings together military teams from 12 allied nations.

"Questioning of several witnesses and video surveillance images show the victim was behaving, on the night of August 28, in a way that suggested he was quite drunk," local prosecutor Fabrice Tremel said.

An autopsy revealed several fractures "in line with a fall of several metres... at the current stage of investigation the most likely scenario is an accidental fall," he said in a statement.

The championship is being played in 26 Brittany venues until September 10, and features 500 players and staff.

Advertisement

In their most recent match, Britain beat Spain in the final group-stage encounter and go on to play Fiji in the semi-final on Sunday.

READ MORE: What you need to know about visiting France for the Rugby World Cup