The French films with English subtitles to watch in September

Lost in Frenchlation's mission is simple - to open up the wonderful world of French cinema to people whose French is not yet good enough to understand a whole film without subtitles.

The club has recently expanded to Biarritz, Caen and south-west France, but its September screenings are all in Paris.

Screenings are preceded by drinks allowing foreigners in the capital to make new friends and the September showings also include an optional walking tour and three post-film Q&A sessions (in English) with the director.

Here's what is coming up;

Le Retour

Details - Friday, September 1st at Club de l'Etoile cinema, 14 Rue Troyon, 75017 Paris. Drinks from 7pm, film starts at 8pm, followed by Q&A with the director. Tickets €8-€10, book here

Film - Khédidja works for a wealthy Parisian family who ask her to mind their children for a summer in Corsica. Bringing along her own two teenage daughters, Jessica and Farah, it is an opportunity for them to go back to the island they left 15 years earlier, in tragic circumstances. While their mother grapples with her memories, the two girls indulge in all the summer temptations: unexpected encounters, mischief and first love experiences. Meanwhile, questions are surfacing about their distant past on the island, leading them to dig deeper into their mother’s version of the family story.

Le Péril Jeune

Details - Thursday, September 7th at Luminor Hotel de Ville cinema, 20 Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris. Cinema walking tour from 5pm, drinks at 7pm, film at 8pm. Tickets €7-€8.50 or €15 for the walking tour. Book here

Film - Released in 1994 this became an instant cult classic and is sometimes called France's answer to The Breakfast Club. It follows a group of childhood friends who reunite at a hospital to witness the birth of their late friend's baby and turns into a reminiscence of their teenage years and high school high jinks. Starring Romain Duris.

Jane par Charlotte

Details - Friday, September 15th at L’Entrepôt cinema, 7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, Paris 14. Women of Paris walking tour at 4.30pm, drinks from 7pm, film at 8pm. Tickets €7-€8.50 or €15 for the walking tour. Book here.

Film - paying tribute to France's most beloved Englishwoman - Jane Birkin - after her death in July, this is a screening of the 2021 documentary about the actress, made by her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg. The daughter of Jane and her ex partner and musical collaborator Serge Gainsbourg, Charlotte is herself a leading actress and in 2021 decided to make this intimate portrait of her mother - covering her musical and acting career, her status as a French icon and the mother-daughter relationship.

La Voie Royale

Details - Thursday, September 21st at Luminor Hotel de Ville cinema, 20 Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris. Drinks from 7pm, film at 8pm followed by Q&A with the director. Tickets €7-€11. Book here.

Film - Sophie is a brilliant student. Encouraged by her maths teacher, she leaves the family farm to try her chance at the entrance exam for top rated schools by enrolling in a preparatory science class. Going through new encounters, challenges, failures and fierce competition, Sophie realises that entering the prestigious engineering school the Polytechnique is not just a question of results, but also the challenge of climbing the social ladder.

Toni en Famille

Details - Friday, September 26th at L’Arlequin cinema, 76 Rue de Rennes, 75006. Drinks from 7pm, film at 8pm followed by Q&A with the director. Tickets €8.50 - €11. Book here.

Film - Toni is raising her five children alone. A full-time job. She also sings at bars and had a hit single 20 years ago. Today, as her two eldest prepare to go to college, Toni wonders: what will she do when all of her offspring have left home? Starring Camille Cottin (best known as Andrea in Call My Agent).

For more details on all upcoming events, head to Lost in Frenchlation.