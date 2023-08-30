British rugby player found dead in northern France

Advertisement

Shortly after the player was reported missing, his body was discovered on a rocky stretch of coast in Dinard, a popular seaside resort in northern Brittany, local prosecutor Fabrice Tremel told AFP.

Two team coaches confirmed the identity of the player whose team is based in Dinard during the competition - also known as the World Military Rugby Championship - which brings together military teams from 12 allied nations.

Investigators believe the player may have died in an accidental fall, but an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Tremel said.

The championship is being played in 26 Brittany venues until September 10th, and features 500 players and staff.

In their most recent match, Britain beat Spain in the final group-stage encounter and go on to play Fiji in the semi-final on Sunday.

