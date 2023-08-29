Advertisement

Crime

Nearly 2,000 people convicted over France riots

Published: 29 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023 12:44 CET
French riot police officers stand guard next to a burnt out trash bin during a demonstration against police in Marseille following the death of 17-year-old Nahel (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP)

Nearly 2,000 people have been convicted in France over nationwide riots sparked in late June by the fatal police shooting of a teenager during a traffic stop near Paris, Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said on Tuesday.

The minister had called for a "rapid, firm and systematic" response from magistrates to the worst urban violence in the country since 2005, with many courts holding fast-track trials for suspects.

Speaking to RTL radio, Dupond-Moretti said that out of 2,107 people tried, 1,989 had been found guilty and 1,789 had received prison sentences.

"I called on magistrates to be firm and they responded," Dupond-Moretti added. "It was question of restoring law and order."

The minister also said that 20 judicial facilities had been vandalised during the four nights of clashes, costing the taxpayer €5 million.

The rioting began on June 27 after a police officer shot dead a 17-year-old boy with North African roots during a traffic stop west of Paris.

The riots were contained after the deployment of around 45,000 security forces on successive evenings, including elite police special forces and armoured vehicles. 

