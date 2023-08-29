French Expression of the Day: Porter plainte contre X

Advertisement

Why do I need to know porter plainte contre X?

Because this French legal expression pops up in the press from time to time and has a very specific meaning.

What does it mean?

Porter plainte contre X – roughly pronounced pour-tay plahnt cohn-truh eex – technically translates to ‘to lodge a complaint against X’.

This is a French expression you will see from time to time in the media in the context of crime reporting.

In French criminal law, victims have the ability to assert their rights and file a complaint even when the identity of the perpetrator is not known, therefore, porter plainte contre X is used when the complainant does not know or is not sure of the identity of the person against whom he or she wishes to lodge a complaint.

Essentially it means that a crime has been committed by a person or persons unknown.

‘X’ can be both a physical person or a legal entity (personne morale) - such as a company, brand or association.

Part of the reason someone might file a complaint against X is so that an investigation is launched. For example, a victim of police brutality might consider this avenue to determine which officers were involved in the incident.

Once identity is determined, the public prosecutor may start legal proceedings or if not a civil trial could be held where the victim can sue the perpetrator.

Use it like this

La mère du garçon blessé va porter plainte contre X pour non-dénonciation de crime. Espérons que cela permettra de savoir qui était présent sur les lieux. – The mother of the injured boy will launch an investigation against ‘X’ for failure to report a crime. Hopefully this will help to figure out who was present at the scene.

La maire a déclaré qu'elle porterait plainte contre X afin de découvrir pourquoi les fonds ont été mal gérés. – The mayor said she would lodge a complaint in order to figure out why the funds were mishandled.