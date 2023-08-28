Why France is already talking about 2027

Advertisement

What's happening in 2027?

It's the next presidential election. France has its elections on a fixed cycle, so we know that - barring unusual and dramatic events such as a military coup or the death in office of the current president - the next présidentielle will be in April or May 2027.

In France any French citizen over the age of 18 can stand to be president, provided they get a minimum number of votes of endorsement (known as parrainage) from elected officials. In the last elections there were 12 candidates in total.

Voters go to the polls twice - after the first round of votes the two highest scoring candidates go through to the second round and two weeks later people vote again, this time for their preferred option from the two second-round candidates.

Didn't France just have a presidential election?

Yes, in April 2022 Emmanuel Macron was re-elected - becoming the first president in more than 20 years to win a second term.

His second-round opponent was Marine Le Pen of the far-right Rassemblement National - he beat her by 58 percent to 41 percent.

There are European elections (in 2024) and municipal elections (2026) before we get to the next presidential election.

So why are we already talking about 2027?

It's because of the constitutional rule limiting presidents to two consecutive terms - which means that Macron cannot stand in 2027 (although he could theoretically stand in 2032).

Further complicating the issue is that Macron has no obvious successor. His centrist party La République en Marche (LREM) is relatively new - created in 2016 just one year before he won the 2017 presidential election.

Although the party has succeeded in attracting centrist voters and poaching ministers from the traditional centre-left and centre-right parties (almost all the current government ministers are former members of either the centre-right Les Républicains or the centre-left Parti Socialisite) it has struggled to carve out an identity for itself separate from Macron.

Most political watchers agree that 2027 represents a real chance for Marine Le Pen to become president, and all agree that failing to agree on a single centrist candidate would split the vote and risk opening the door to a Le Pen presidency.

What is far from agreed, however, is who that centrist candidate should be.

OPINION French riots make a Le Pen presidency inevitable? I doubt it

Who are the options?

Trying to make political predictions four years in advance is a fool's errand, so let's take a look at the ones who are already jostling for position.

Edouard Philippe - Currently mayor of Le Havre, Philippe served as Macron's prime minister from 2017 until 2020 (when he was allegedly sacked for the crime of becoming more popular than his boss). He did not run against his former boss in 2022, some political insiders say that he made a deal with Macron not to oppose him in exchange for Macron's support for his run in 2027.

A former Les Républicains (LR) from the more centrist end of the party, he has already formed his own political group - Horizons - which is widely thought to be laying the groundwork for a 2027 bid.

Gérald Darmanin - while his ministerial colleagues were on the beach, the ambitious interior minister was making crystal clear his previously-suspected presidential ambitions. After giving a high-profile interview to Le Figaro in which he hinted at a presidential run, Darmanin hosted a campaign-style event in his hometown and political base of Tourcoing in north-east France.

A hardliner on crime and immigration, Darmanin is another former LR who is widely seen as being on the right of Macron's party. He has already secured the backing of ex president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Bruno Le Maire - only one of Macron's ministers has kept the same job since 2017 and that is finance minister Bruno Le Maire. Clearly valued by Macron for his talents in finance, the two men are not reportedly close politically, with Le Maire (another ex LR) further to the right and more socially conservative.

In public, he has been much more discreet about any presidential ambitions he may have, but his candidature is widely regarded by political insiders as a certainty.

Olivier Véran - a more low-key possible candidate is government spokesman Olivier Véran, who in interviews denies that he has any thought of running for the presidency. Nevertheless he's the subject of an increasing number of newspaper articles about his ambitions for the top job.

Health minister for much of the Covid pandemic (and a former neurologist) he's a former Parti Socialiste member and is generally regarded as being more liberal on social issues than many of his ministerial colleagues.

No doubt there will be many more to come over the next four years.

What's Macron doing about all this?

In France there is no set procedure for political parties to decide on their presidential candidate, and it's not uncommon for parties not to decide too far in advance.

Parti Socialiste picked their candidate for the 2022 elections six months in advance while Les Républicains decided on their candidate in December 2021 (five months before the vote).

Whether parties choose their candidate through a primary, via a limited voting procedure for party members or simply allow the party grandees to make a choice behind the scenes is entirely up to the party, and frequently changes in between electoral cycles - often depending on whether the previous method produced a credible candidate or not.

LREM has never had to pick a candidate before, since it did not exist before Macron's first presidential bid, so the party will first have to decide whether it wants to field a candidate at all, whether to fight an election in partnership with other centrist groups and then who it wants to back in 2027 race.

Macron himself appears to be trying to stay aloof from the squabbling for now, and instead concentrate on his legislative agenda for the next four years.

His prime minister Elisabeth Borne, asked to comment on the political jostling, said: "2027 is a long way away".

She's right, but that doesn't mean that we're going to escape hearing about it for the next four years.