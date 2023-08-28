On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Road closures - Due to ongoing road works on the Paris ringroad (périphérique), sections have been closed off at nighttime during the month of August. On Monday, August 28th the inner ring road from quai d’Issy to Porte de la Muette will be inaccessible between 9.30pm until 6am on Tuesday. The sliproad into Paris from A4 to the Institut medico-légal will also be closed.

Volleyball - The Men's European Volleyball Championship will kick off on August 28th, with 24 teams going head to head to determine the champion for 2023.

Tuesday

Road closures - Like Monday night, parts of the Paris ring road will be closed on Tuesday night. Specifically, the outer ring rod from Porte de la Muette to the A13.

Advertisement

Ministers meeting - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with several ministers on Tuesday to discuss how to bring the goals he has planned for the rentrée (back to work after summer holidays) into action. Macron laid out his priorities in a lengthy interview with Le Point last week.

Through the week he will also be meeting leaders of the opposition parties in an attempt to build more consensus in the French parliament, in which no party has an overall majority.

READ MORE: Macron says France 'must significantly reduce immigration'

Wednesday

Road closures - The inner ring road from Porte Dauphine to Porte de Bagnolet will close Wednesday night.

Thursday

Goodbye scooters - Thursday will mark the last day before free-floating electric scooters disappear from France's capital city. Parisians voted in April to get rid of the scooters, and in response city officials said they would not renew their contracts, set to end on August 31st, with the three scooter operators: Lime, Dott and Tier.

More road closures - On Thursday night, the outer ring road from Porte de Bagnolet to Porte Maillot will be closed for works.

Friday

Pension reform - The controversial pension reform, which raises the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 and was the subject of large-scale protests across the country during the spring of 2023, will go into effect on September 1st.

READ MORE: How French pensions will change on September 1st

Sunday

Free museum Sunday in Paris - Several museums across the capital, including the modern art museum Centre Pompidou, participate in 'free museum Sunday' which takes place the first Sunday of every month. Both visitors and residents can benefit from free entry.

End of the Paris Plages - Each year, the beach comes to Paris, along with a free swimming area along the Canal and a programme of free activities set up by City Hall. It will come to a close this year on September 3rd.

Last day of summer holidays - French schoolchildren will head back to the classroom starting on Monday, September 4th for the start of a new school year.